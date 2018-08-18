Tucker isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Giants, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Tucker is slated for a day off as left-hander Madison Bumgarner toes the rubber for the opposition. Tucker is batting just .118 with three RBI in 17 at-bats against left-handers in 2018. Dilson Herrera will bat seventh and man left field in his stead.

