Tucker (foot) will sit for the fourth straight game Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Tucker left Monday's game after getting hit by a pitch in his left foot. He was determined to have nothing worse than foot soreness, but he's yet to appear in a game since. There haven't been reports that a trip to the disabled list is imminent, but each passing day makes that a more likely outcome. Dilson Herrera will get the start in left field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories