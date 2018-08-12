Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Notches another save

Iglesias threw a 1-2-3 inning and struck out one Saturday to earn his 23rd save of the season.

The righty wrapped up a Reds win for the second straight night. While his pace for closures doesn't match that of many stoppers for more successful clubs, Iglesias has delivered sterling numbers otherwise (2.47 ERA, 9.4 K/9, 2.7 BB/9 in 51 innings) which still makes him a strong fantasy option.