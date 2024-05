Lowder (0-1) was Double-A Chattanooga's losing pitcher in Saturday's 5-4 loss. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

Lowder allowed a first-inning run then hurled three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fifth. It was debut for the Lookouts after being promoted from High-A Dayton. The 2023 first-round draft pick cruised through the Midwest League, posting a 2.49 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 25.1 innings.