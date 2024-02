Lowder allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Lowder, the Reds' first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, made his debut for the club. He pitched the seventh inning with the lone hit being a broken-bat single, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. The right-hander threw 13 pitches (10 strikes) and both strikeouts were looking.