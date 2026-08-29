Lowder (6-8) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on six hits over five innings in a 10-8 victory over the Cubs. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Chicago grabbed a 3-0 lead after Michael Busch launched a two-run shot off Lowder in the third inning, but the right-hander held on long enough for Cincinnati's offense to come roaring back and take the lead for good in the top of the sixth. Lowder has worked at least five innings in seven straight starts, going 3-1 over that span with a 4.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 40 innings. He'll look to build on this effort in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Padres.