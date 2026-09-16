Lowder (6-11) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as the Reds fell 4-0 to the Dodgers. He struck out four.

The right-hander didn't pitch badly, but he had no margin for error with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the LA bullpen combining for a three-hit shutout. Lowder has lost all three of his September starts, stumbling to an 11.68 ERA, 2.11 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over 12.1 innings on the month. He'll try to right the ship in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Cubs.

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