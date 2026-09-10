Lowder (6-10) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Lowder gave up five extra-base hits (four doubles and a home run) during his short start. He looks to be running out of steam late in the season, having given up 25 runs (23 earned) across 25 innings over his last five games. Lowder is at a 5.81 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 94:49 K:BB through 119.1 innings over 26 outings (23 starts) this year. He is tentatively projected for a home rematch versus the Dodgers next week.