Lowder (6-9) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks over four-plus innings as the Reds fell 10-7 to the Brewers. He struck out two.

The right-hander wobbled early but still headed into the fifth inning with Cincinnati holding a 6-4 lead, but Lowder got the hook after the first three batters in the frame reached base, and he had to watch all three come around to score. While he didn't serve up any homers for the first time since July 24, Lowder still got hit hard as half the hits off him went for extra bases. Over nine outings since the All-Star break, he's stumbled to a 6.22 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB in 46.1 innings, but the Reds seem content to let him continue taking a regular turn to close out the campaign. Lowder is scheduled to make his next start on the road next week against the Dodgers.