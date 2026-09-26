Lowder (7-12) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

In his final start of 2026, Lowder put together one of his best performances, tossing 50 of 79 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the year and first since Aug. 22. The right-hander ends the season with a lackluster 5.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 103:56 K:BB in 133.1 innings, but with Hunter Greene (elbow) likely out until 2028, there could be a spot for Lowder in the Reds rotation next year depending on the team's offseason moves.