Lowder struck out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against Texas.

Lowder was the star of the day, according to Keith Law of The Athletic, who remarked how efficient the right-hander was. The Reds' 2023 first-round pick showcased his fastball (94-95 mph), a plus changeup (86-89) and a plus slider that Law said had more bite that it did last spring at Wake Forest. The only batter that reached base did so on an error. Outside of the breakout game, Lowder has made two spring appearances, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings.