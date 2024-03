Lowder allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings in Wednesday's spring start against Texas.

Lowder, the seventh-overall pick in the 2023 Draft, worked around a pair of first-inning walks, before Marcus Semien took him deep for a grand slam in the second. The pitcher also hit a batter with the bases jammed preceding the home run. The 22-year-old right-hander could open the season as high as Double-A Chattanooga.