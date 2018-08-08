Reds' Robert Stephenson: Called up for Wednesday's start
The Reds recalled Stephenson from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets.
Cincinnati optioned reliever Jesus Reyes to Louisville in order to make room on the active roster for Stephenson, who is likely just making a spot start for the big club with the team in need of a temporary sixth starter after playing a doubleheader over the weekend. Though he has mostly struggled in his previous stints in the majors, Stephenson returns to Cincinnati following a highly impressive run at Triple-A. He struck out 13 over six scoreless, one-hit innings his last time out Aug. 3 and has accrued a 1.61 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB in 56 innings over his past nine outings.
