Stephenson (elbow) announced Tuesday that he is going to get Tommy John surgery April 30, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It was announced Thursday that Stephenson would undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow. The 31-year-old had a rehab appearance for his shoulder April 13, but exited with a sore elbow. The righty joined the Angels on a three-year, $33 million contract in January, but entered spring training with the shoulder injury and remains to have seen the field for his new team. Stephenson hopes to be back around the start of next season, but that remains to be determined.