Angels' Robert Stephenson: Thinks he'll be ready for opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (shoulder) said Tuesday he believes he'll be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
He threw another bullpen session Monday after showing up to camp behind schedule due to a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms he experienced this offseason. It remains to be seen if Stephenson's stuff has suffered as a result of these physical issues, as he has not made his Cactus League debut yet.
