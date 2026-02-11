Stephenson said Wednesday that he's about a week behind schedule after dealing with a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms this offseason, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson insists that he feels good now, is slated to throw a bullpen session later this week and is not worried about being ready to go for Opening Day. The veteran reliever missed all of 2024 following UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, and he made only 20 appearances between the majors and rehab outings in 2025 due to more arm problems. It's positive news that Stephenson is currently in a good spot, and he will be among those in the mix to close games for the Angels in 2026 if he can stay healthy. That said, he will remain a major health risk.