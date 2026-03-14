Angels' Robert Stephenson: Suffers setback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stephenson (shoulder) has had a setback and is going for more tests to determine the next steps in his recovery, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Stephenson said earlier this spring that he would "absolutely" be ready for Opening Day but an issue popped up while throwing within the past couple days, according to manager Kurt Suzuki. The veteran righty reported to spring training saying he was diagnosed over the winter with "thoracic outlet symptoms," and he has been limited to 10 innings since 2023. Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano could all get an early shot at saves for the Angels, and Ben Joyce (shoulder) could join the mix when he gets healthy.
More News
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Set to face hitters Friday•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Thinks he'll be ready for opener•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Throws first spring bullpen session•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: One week behind schedule•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Could get shot to close in 2026•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Shelved with elbow inflammation•