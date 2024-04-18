Stephenson will undergo surgery on his right elbow, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

It was reported Wednesday that Stephenson would miss the remainder of the season, so it's not a surprise to hear that he needs surgery. The specific type of surgery hasn't been revealed, and it's possible it won't be until after the procedure occurs. If Stephenson needs Tommy John surgery, he could be out until around midseason of next year.