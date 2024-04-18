Stephenson will miss the entire 2024 season due to an elbow injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports,
The Angels will announce more details regarding Stephenson's injury Thursday, but his elbow issue is apparently significant enough to rule him out for the remainder of the year. The 31-year-old righty had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake but was removed from his appearance Saturday after facing just one batter.
