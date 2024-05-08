Stephenson (elbow) had Tommy John surgery May 1, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports.

Stephenson was one of the Angels' biggest signings in the offseason, but he won't play a game for the team in the first season of his three-year contract. It's quite possible that he won't be ready to pitch at the start of the 2025 campaign, but the veteran reliever should join the Angels' bullpen sometime next spring or summer.