Romano will move to the Reds' bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The move isn't surprising after Romano entered Saturday's game against the Cubs for 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. The 24-year-old was inconsistent as a starter for the Reds, posting a 5.56 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 93:48 K:BB over 126.1 innings (24 starts).

