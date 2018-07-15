Reds' Scott Schebler: X-rays negative, likely to rest Sunday

X-rays done on Schebler's right shoulder came back negative for structural damage Saturday, but manager Jim Riggleman said he probably isn't going to play the outfielder Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder crashed against the wall to make a catch Saturday, and though the initial diagnosis is a positive in relative terms, the Reds are wise to rest Schebler in the final contest before the All-Star break to quicken his recovery. Expect Adam Duvall to fill in Sunday against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas.