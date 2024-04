Steer went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Steer, who normally bats seventh against right-handers, was moved up to cleanup, switching spots with a slumping Jeimer Candelario. It's unclear if the move is permanent or a temporary adjustment until Candelario, who had two hits Sunday, gets back on track. Steer was predominantly a middle-of-the-order bat and led the Reds in home runs and RBI in 2023.