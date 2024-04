Steer went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.

Steer, fresh off being named the NL Player of the Week, doubled home two runners during the Reds' six-run fourth inning. He's up to 14 RBI, tied for the MLB with lead with Teoscar Hernandez, who has played three more games than Steer. Cincinnati's primary left fielder is slashing .378/.465/.757 with seven extra-base hits and two stolen bases through 10 games.