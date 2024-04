Steer went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Steer isn't as flashy as teammate Elly De La Cruz, but he's been just as productive to open the season. Steer leads the Reds in average (.324), on-base percentage (.435), RBI (18), hits (23) and is second only to De La Cruz in OPS (.998). The stolen base was Steer's fourth in 20 games, putting him on pace to surpass last season's 15 thefts over 156 contests.