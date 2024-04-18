Steer started at first base for an unavailable Christian Encarnacion-Strand (illness) in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Seattle. He went 0-for-3.

Steer was one of eight Reds in the order to go hitless against Mariner pitching. Elly De La Cruz's second-inning home run off Bryce Miller was the lone offense mustered by Cincinnati. Reds manager David Bell wasn't specific on Encarnacion-Strand's symptoms but mentioned he hadn't been feeling well ahead of the series in Seattle. Steer is 1-for-14 over the last four games.