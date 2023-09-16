Steer went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Steer homered for a second straight day and the fourth time in the last 11 games, upping his season total to 22. Cincinnati manager David Bell likes to take advantage of Steer's versatility and moves him around the lineup. Over the last six games, Steer made starts at first base, third base and right field; he also moved mid game to left field and second base during that stretch. For the season, Steer has started 60 games at first base, 46 at third base, 34 in left field, 15 at second base, six as designated hitter and two in right field.