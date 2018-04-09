Reds' Steve Selsky: Inks minor-league deal with Reds
Selsky signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Selsky will serve as organizational depth for the Reds in 2018. He broke camp with the Red Sox in 2017, though he wound up making just eight appearances (going 1-for-9 with five strikeouts) before being sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he finished out the season hitting .215/.270/.360 across 79 games.
