Steve Selsky: Released by Boston
Selsky was released by the Red Sox on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Selsky was assigned to minor-league camp in March and mostly spent 2017 at Triple-A Pawtucket, though he made eight appearances with Boston. The 28-year-old will look to catch on as depth for another organization.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Assigned to minors camp•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Signs minor-league deal with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Designated for assignment•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Steve Selsky: Starting in center field Sunday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...