Selsky was designated for assignment on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

While there is no corresponding move, Rosenthal suspects the Red Sox are on the verge of a trade. Selsky is hitting .215/.270/.360 with 11 home runs in 79 games at Triple-A. He will continue to provide organizational depth going forward, whether with the Red Sox or with a team that claims him.

