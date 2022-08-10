The Reds selected Zeuch's contract from Triple-A Louisville in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets in New York.

Reliever Ryan Hendrix was optioned to Louisville to clear room on the active roster for Zeuch, who will be making his Reds debut after drawing seven starts at the big-league level with the Blue Jays across the past three seasons. The 27-year-old began the season in the Cardinals organization before being released in May, but he's found success out of the Louisville rotation since catching on with the Reds on a minor-league deal. In five starts with Louisville, Zeuch has generated a 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB in 22.1 innings. With a strong showing Wednesday, Zeuch could have some longevity in the rotation while the Reds are down two starting options in Hunter Greene (shoulder) and Robert Dugger (shoulder).