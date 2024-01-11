Antone (elbow) signed a one-year, $830,000 contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tommy John surgery kept Antone sidelined last season until the beginning of September, and right elbow tendinitis ended his season after just five appearances. Antone looked good when he was able to play, surrendering one run in 5.2 innings while striking out seven batters, but a larger sample size is required before judging the 30-year-old righty.