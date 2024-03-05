Antone allowed two runs on four hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's spring game against the Athletics.

Antone has been through an ordeal the last three years, recovering from a second Tommy John elbow surgery then a forearm issue that limited him to five September appearances before the elbow started squawking again in 2023. He told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he's "becoming more of a pitcher instead of a thrower." Indeed, the right-hander that once toiled in the upper 90s is down in the 91-95 mph range this spring. In three spring outings, the 30-year-old Antone has allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings.