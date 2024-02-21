Antone (elbow) is on a normal schedule this spring, Gordon Wittenmyer and Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Antone didn't pitch at all in 2022 following Tommy John surgery and made just 19 total appearances between the majors and minors in 2023. He finished last year on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis but told reporters last week that he's "full go and ready to rock" this spring. Antone has been a dominant reliever when healthy, collecting a career 2.41 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 94:31 K:BB over 74.2 innings covering parts of three major-league seasons. He figures to be in the mix for high-leverage spots in 2024 if he can stay off the IL.