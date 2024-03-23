Antone has claimed one of the final spots in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After spending more than two full seasons on the injured list, Antone questioned whether he would ever pitch in a big-league game again. His return from a second Tommy John surgery last year was cut short due to renewed elbow discomfort, but he has earned a roster spot this spring and will be on the Opening Day roster for the first time since 2021. Antone said that he has stopped chasing velocity and embraced a new sinker in light of his injuries. Expect the right-hander to pitch mostly in the middle innings to begin the 2024 campaign.