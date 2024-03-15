Antone allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two hit batters over one inning in Thursday's spring game against the Rangers. He struck out one.

Antone was called on to open the game after starter Nick Martinez (rib) was scratched. He nearly got out of a first-inning mess, but a TJ Friedl fielding error allowed the two unearned runs to score. Antone appeared in just five games in 2023 after rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery and forearm issues, but he's been healthy thus far in camp and will hold down a bullpen spot if that remains true.