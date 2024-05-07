Friedl (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Friedl has been cleared for big-league action after missing the first month and change of the 2024 campaign with a fractured right wrist. His reinstatement aligns with the start of a three-game homestand against the Diamondbacks, where he'll likely replace Stuart Fairchild as the Reds' primary center fielder versus right-handed pitching. In four rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville, Friedl went 4-for-16 (.250) with three doubles, three runs scored and a pair of RBI.