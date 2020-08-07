site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnhart is not in the lineup Friday at Milwaukee.
Barnhart started the last four games but will take a seat after going 0-for-11 during that stretch. Curt Casali will bat fifth and catch for Trevor Bauer in the series opener.
