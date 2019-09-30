Reds' Tyler Mahle: Throws five scoreless in win
Mahle (3-12) threw five shutout frames while allowing three hits and zero walks with five strikeouts to earn a victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 24-year-old took full advantage of starting in place of a sick Trevor Bauer in the season finale. Pitching on three-days rest, he threw five scoreless innings for the first time since May 18. Mahle ends the season with a 3-12 record, 5.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 129.2 innings this season.
