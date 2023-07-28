Gutierrez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday.
Gutierrez is making the long road back from Tommy John surgery and is finally ready to test things out in game action. While he could return to starting in 2024, Gutierrez will be prepped as a reliever for the rest of 2023.
