Reds' Zack Cozart: Hits two-run shot in loss

Cozart went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

The shortstop has been on a tear of late with five bombs, nine RBI and nine runs through his past nine games. In fact, with a .312/.401/.580 slash line for the campaign, injuries have been the only thing to slow down Cozart this season. He remains a strong option at the 6 in the majority of formats, and being locked into the two-hole of the lineup in front of Joey Votto is an excellent fantasy setup.