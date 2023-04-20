Sanchez signed a one-year, $400,000 contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Jim Bulley of the Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

Sanchez had most recently been a member of the White Sox organization, pitching in three games (one start) for Triple-A Charlotte this season before he was placed on the temporary inactive list so he could explore opportunities overseas. Expect the White Sox to formally release Sanchez in the coming days, clearing the way for the 26-year-old lefty to join Hanwha. Sanchez's lone MLB action came with St. Louis in 2020, when he made three relief appearances.