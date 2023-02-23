Sanchez signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the White Sox.
Sanchez made his MLB debut with the Cardinals during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but he's bounced around at the Triple-A level since then. He posted a 4.95 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 116.1 minor-league innings last year between the International League affiliates of the Phillies and Tigers.
