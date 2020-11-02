The Cardinals declared Sanchez a free agent Monday.

Sanchez will begin exploring his options elsewhere after St. Louis cast him off its 40-man roster over the weekend. The lefty made three appearances out of the Cardinals bullpen in 2020 before being shut down with elbow tightness in late August. The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery just over a month later, so he's unlikely to pitch in affiliated ball again until 2022.

More News