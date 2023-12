Sanchez re-signed Tuesday with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

It's a one-year, $600,000 deal and includes another $150,000 in performance-based bonuses. Sanchez headed overseas in April of 2023 after opting out of his minor-league contract with the White Sox and went on to register a 3.79 ERA and 99:28 K:BB across 126 innings (24 starts) in the KBO.