Sanchez was traded from the Phillies to the Tigers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal in the spring and posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 83:34 K:BB across 92 innings (21 starts) at the Triple-A level. Sanchez will report to Triple-A Toledo for the Tigers, though he could receive a look in the majors down the stretch with a strong early impression.