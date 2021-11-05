site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rob Brantly: Elects free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brantly elected free agency Friday.
He refused an outright assignment by the Yankees and will explore other options this offseason. Brantly is strictly a career third or fourth catcher at this stage of his career.
