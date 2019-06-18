Rob Segedin: Retires after career-ending injury
Segedin retired from professional baseball last year after battling ongoing complications in his recovery from November 2017 surgery on his right wrist, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Segedin appeared in 53 regular-season games at the big-league level between 2016 and 2017, slashing .226/.282/.355 with two home runs in 103 plate appearances with the Dodgers. Though he returned from the wrist surgery -- his second procedure of that same year to address the injury -- to join the Dodgers for spring training in 2018, he only logged 134 plate appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City before being removed from the 40-man roster in late August. News of Segedin's retirement flew under the radar until the 30-year-old recently filed a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of the Dodgers' hand consultant who performed his most recent surgery, Dr. Steven Shin. Though his playing career is now over, Segedin remains involved in baseball as a player information assistant in the Phillies organization.
