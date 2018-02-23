Dodgers' Rob Segedin: Cleared for game action soon
Segedin (wrist) will be cleared for game action Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Segedin has been rehabbing from right wrist surgery over the winter. The 29-year-old utility man has played in just 53 career major-league games and is unlikely to receive more than the occasional call-up this season.
