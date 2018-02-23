Segedin (wrist) will be cleared for game action Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Segedin has been rehabbing from right wrist surgery over the winter. The 29-year-old utility man has played in just 53 career major-league games and is unlikely to receive more than the occasional call-up this season.

