Segedin was designated for assignment Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Segedin was bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for the return of Josh Fields (shoulder) from the 60-day disabled list. Segedin was slashing an uninspiring .211/.299/.325 with three homers and 15 RBI through 35 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the move.

